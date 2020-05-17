Duerr (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €23.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on Duerr (ETR:DUE) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DUE. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Duerr and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €27.65 ($32.16).

ETR:DUE opened at €19.03 ($22.13) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.81, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of €25.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.61. Duerr has a 1-year low of €15.72 ($18.28) and a 1-year high of €33.16 ($38.56).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

