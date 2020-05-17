Duerr (ETR:DUE) Given a €25.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Duerr (ETR:DUE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DUE has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €27.65 ($32.16).

Duerr stock opened at €19.03 ($22.13) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €19.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of €25.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.44. Duerr has a 52 week low of €15.72 ($18.28) and a 52 week high of €33.16 ($38.56).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

