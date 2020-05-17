Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV cut its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 73.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 23.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Dollar Tree by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 426,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,356,000 after acquiring an additional 12,097 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Dollar Tree by 53.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 673,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,476,000 after acquiring an additional 234,071 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 49.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 11.4% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 500 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $37,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,663.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DLTR opened at $75.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $119.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.85.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

