DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF) was downgraded by HSBC to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

DOCOF stock opened at $48.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.42. DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $39.16 and a 1-year high of $86.76.

About DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft provides catering services in Austria, Turkey, the Great Britain, the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Airline Catering; International Event Catering; and Restaurants, Lounges & Hotel. The Airline Catering division offers airline catering services.

