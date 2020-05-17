Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.42% from the stock’s previous close.

DIOD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Diodes from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $43.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.88. Diodes has a 12 month low of $30.51 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). Diodes had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Diodes news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $156,455.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,763 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,559 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,483,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,564,000 after buying an additional 31,043 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 123,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after buying an additional 13,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 398,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,197,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

