Deutsche Wohnen’s (DWHHF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

OTCMKTS DWHHF opened at $41.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.18. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $47.45.

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.