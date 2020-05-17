Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €39.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.50 ($45.93) target price on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Independent Research set a €35.50 ($41.28) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €37.21 ($43.26).

Shares of DWNI stock opened at €37.72 ($43.86) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €35.77 and its 200-day moving average price is €35.81. Deutsche Wohnen has a one year low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a one year high of €38.09 ($44.29).

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

