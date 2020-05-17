Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €35.50 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.50 ($41.28) target price on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DWNI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Wohnen currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €37.21 ($43.26).

Shares of FRA:DWNI opened at €37.72 ($43.86) on Wednesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 12 month high of €38.09 ($44.29). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €35.77 and a 200 day moving average price of €35.81.

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

