Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DWNI. HSBC set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €35.50 ($41.28) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Wohnen currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €37.21 ($43.26).

FRA:DWNI opened at €37.72 ($43.86) on Wednesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a one year low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a one year high of €38.09 ($44.29). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €35.77 and a 200-day moving average price of €35.81.

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

