DEUTSCHE POST A/S’s (DPSGY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Warburg Research

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

DPSGY has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. DEUTSCHE POST A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

DPSGY opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day moving average is $33.26. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $39.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.21.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. DEUTSCHE POST A/S had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $18.78 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that DEUTSCHE POST A/S will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

About DEUTSCHE POST A/S

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

