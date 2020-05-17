Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Oddo Securities decreased their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 1,750 ($23.02) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,848 ($24.31).

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 1,433.80 ($18.86) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20. Anglo American has a 12-month low of GBX 1,018.20 ($13.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,392.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,800.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.19.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.25%.

In other Anglo American news, insider Mark Cutifani sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,943 ($25.56), for a total value of £233,160 ($306,708.76). Also, insider Hixonia Nyasulu purchased 1,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,388 ($18.26) per share, for a total transaction of £20,195.40 ($26,565.90).

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

