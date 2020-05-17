Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Leoni (ETR:LEO) a €6.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Leoni (ETR:LEO) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LEO. HSBC set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on Leoni and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.65) target price on Leoni and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.20 ($6.05) price objective on Leoni and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of €5.78 ($6.72).

Get Leoni alerts:

ETR LEO opened at €6.19 ($7.19) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €6.30 and its 200 day moving average price is €9.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.44. The firm has a market cap of $202.06 million and a P/E ratio of -0.46. Leoni has a 52-week low of €5.20 ($6.04) and a 52-week high of €18.20 ($21.16).

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Leoni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leoni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.