DA Davidson Comments on Dynatrace’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dynatrace in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. DA Davidson analyst A. Nowinski anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Dynatrace’s FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DT has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.76.

NYSE DT opened at $33.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $37.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.62.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $244,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,427.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 417,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,700,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 855,807 shares of company stock valued at $26,350,408.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth $2,530,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 249.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

