Critical Survey: Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) and Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI)

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) and Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Inphi and Cirrus Logic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inphi -16.66% 3.52% 1.31% Cirrus Logic 12.45% 16.46% 12.52%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Inphi and Cirrus Logic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inphi 1 1 11 0 2.77 Cirrus Logic 0 3 5 0 2.63

Inphi currently has a consensus price target of $102.81, suggesting a potential downside of 2.19%. Cirrus Logic has a consensus price target of $79.88, suggesting a potential upside of 21.80%. Given Cirrus Logic’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cirrus Logic is more favorable than Inphi.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.6% of Cirrus Logic shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Inphi shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Cirrus Logic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inphi and Cirrus Logic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inphi $365.64 million 13.86 -$72.91 million ($0.06) -1,751.83 Cirrus Logic $1.28 billion 3.00 $159.50 million N/A N/A

Cirrus Logic has higher revenue and earnings than Inphi.

Risk and Volatility

Inphi has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cirrus Logic has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cirrus Logic beats Inphi on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures. Its solutions provide a high-speed interface between analog and mixed signals, and digital information in high-performance systems, such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment, and datacenters. The company also provides 25G to 600G high-speed analog and mixed semiconductor solutions for the communications market. Its products perform a range of functions, such as amplifying, encoding, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and retiming signals at speeds up to 400 Gbps. Inphi Corporation sells its products directly through its sales force, as well as through a network of sales representatives and distributors to original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as TCom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Inphi Corporation in February 2001. Inphi Corporation was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors. The company also provides SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features. It provides its products for portable applications, including smartphones, tablets, digital headsets, and speakers, as well as for wearables, such as smart watches and smart bands, VR headsets, and action cameras. The company's products are also used in laptops, audio/video receivers, home theater systems, set-up boxes, musical instruments, and professional audio products applications; and serve the automotive market, which include satellite radio systems, telematics, and multi-speaker car-audio systems. In addition, the company's products are used in industrial and energy-related applications, including digital utility meter, power supply, energy control, energy measurement, and energy exploration applications. It markets and sells its products through direct sales force, external sales representatives, and distributors in the United States and internationally. Cirrus Logic, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

