Critical Review: Model N (NYSE:MODN) & Chinanet Online (NYSE:CNET)

Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) and Model N (NYSE:MODN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Chinanet Online has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Model N has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

0.4% of Chinanet Online shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.2% of Model N shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.5% of Chinanet Online shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Model N shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chinanet Online and Model N’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chinanet Online $57.15 million 0.27 -$14.02 million N/A N/A Model N $141.24 million 7.87 -$19.29 million ($0.43) -75.42

Chinanet Online has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Model N.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Chinanet Online and Model N, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chinanet Online 0 0 0 0 N/A Model N 0 1 8 0 2.89

Model N has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.33%. Given Model N’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Model N is more favorable than Chinanet Online.

Profitability

This table compares Chinanet Online and Model N’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chinanet Online -6.23% -41.73% -18.53% Model N -10.88% -19.69% -6.54%

Summary

Model N beats Chinanet Online on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chinanet Online Company Profile

ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated service platform that provides advertising and marketing services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform comprises CloundX, an omni-channel advertising and marketing system; and a data analysis management system. The company offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data and value added services through its Internet advertising portals, including 28.com; and liansuo.com. It also produces and distributes television shows comprising advertisements. The company serves customers in the food and beverage, women accessories, footwear, apparel and garments, home goods and construction materials, environmental protection equipment, cosmetic and health care, education network, and other industries. ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies. The company also offers revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, rebates, incentives, channel management, and regulatory compliance. In addition, Model N, Inc. provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with additional offices in the United States, India, and Switzerland.

