Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Buy Rating for General Motors (NYSE:GM)

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra cut shares of General Motors to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.47.

GM stock opened at $22.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. General Motors has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $41.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.87.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.37 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien purchased 22,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $514,528.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,514.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,422 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. grew its stake in General Motors by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 21,019 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

