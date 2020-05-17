Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,346,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,159 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Corteva worth $31,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Corteva by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 23,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,995 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,542,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Corteva by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 14,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CTVA. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.47.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.77.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Corteva had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.