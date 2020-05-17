Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 7,692 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Corient Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 63.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,692 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Savior LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in PPG Industries by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PPG. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.10.

PPG Industries stock opened at $86.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.38 and its 200-day moving average is $113.34. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $134.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

