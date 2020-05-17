Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 7,210 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,210 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFG. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 515,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,162,000 after purchasing an additional 43,345 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 130,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 22,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 16.6% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 15,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

PFG opened at $33.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.73. Principal Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

