Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,605 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Corient Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,007 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $40.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.45. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.71.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Bank of America downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director David Thomas Seaton purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $102,575. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

