Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 10,368 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Corient Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 50.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,368 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $34.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $46.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 39.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BSX. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.52.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $63,930.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,767.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $562,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,426 shares of company stock worth $795,685. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

