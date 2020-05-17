Corient Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in PACCAR by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 272.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $66.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.09. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $83.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.49.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded PACCAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised PACCAR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler cut PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised PACCAR to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.44.

In other PACCAR news, VP David J. Danforth sold 1,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $129,800.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,145.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $275,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,647.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $505,210. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

