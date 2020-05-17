Corient Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

TRV opened at $90.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.04. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $155.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.17%.

In other news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III bought 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,253.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities raised Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.59.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

