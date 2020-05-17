Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 779 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $675,692,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,798,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,977,000 after buying an additional 3,786,107 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,769,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,075,000 after buying an additional 1,542,397 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,266,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,564,000 after buying an additional 1,412,864 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 211.2% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,864,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,395,000 after buying an additional 1,265,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $2,248,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,830,221.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,420. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MS has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

NYSE MS opened at $37.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.70 and a 200-day moving average of $46.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.