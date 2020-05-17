Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 606 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,156 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,797,735 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $328,048,000 after acquiring an additional 448,348 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,617,577 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $226,106,000 after buying an additional 97,301 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,538,509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $218,847,000 after buying an additional 60,934 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $147,267,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,624,021 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $140,283,000 after buying an additional 430,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $98.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.94. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.19 and a 12 month high of $108.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $764.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.65.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $832,943.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,728.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $512,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,523.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,411 shares of company stock worth $3,622,196 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

