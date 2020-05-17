Corient Capital Partners LLC Invests $279,000 in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 476.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 2,783.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RMD opened at $164.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.85 and a 12 month high of $177.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. ResMed had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $769.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,133 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total value of $199,566.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,323,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total transaction of $440,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,211 shares in the company, valued at $17,122,745.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,792 shares of company stock worth $2,392,346 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, CLSA began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.50.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

