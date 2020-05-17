Corient Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,101,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,720,000 after buying an additional 465,201 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 4,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 8,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,948,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $357,456.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,514 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,449.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,737 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $307,905.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,221,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,093. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $116.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.52.

YUM stock opened at $84.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.25 and a 200-day moving average of $93.23. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $119.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.