Corient Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 840,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,489,000 after acquiring an additional 159,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Allstate from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Allstate from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.31.

ALL stock opened at $95.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.25. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The firm has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.62. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 6,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $676,271.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,746.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 652,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total value of $66,148,585.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 662,238 shares of company stock worth $67,098,664. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

