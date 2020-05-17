Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $379,000 Position in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,422 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 48,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09. NRG Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $41.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). NRG Energy had a net margin of 42.14% and a negative return on equity of 15,555.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

NRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Vertical Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.61.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

