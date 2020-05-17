Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $324,000 Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 36.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,707 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $247.09 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $266.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 258,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $49,998,763.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,784.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 35,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.60, for a total transaction of $7,899,851.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $857,455.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 729,946 shares of company stock worth $140,796,220 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $220.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.39.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.