Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 385,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR stock opened at $52.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,290.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.87.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

