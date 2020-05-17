Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $279,000 Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 4,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $252,890.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,518,080.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 46,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $2,779,941.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,276 shares in the company, valued at $10,627,696.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,668 shares of company stock worth $8,078,504 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GIS opened at $62.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.00 and its 200 day moving average is $54.06. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $64.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.80.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

