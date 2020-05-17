Corient Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,293 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 530,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,688,000 after acquiring an additional 104,733 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

BX stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.47. Blackstone Group LP has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The firm has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.96, a PEG ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 27.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Blackstone Group from $53.50 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Blackstone Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.35.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 327,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $8,449,704.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

