Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 21,029 DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in DXC Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 132,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in DXC Technology by 415.4% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 588,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,110,000 after purchasing an additional 474,056 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $679,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in DXC Technology by 343.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 18,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. DXC Technology Co has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $58.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.13.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DXC. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine downgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

