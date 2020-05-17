Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 701 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,094,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,962 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,947 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth about $69,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth about $915,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 205,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore acquired 2,745 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.00 per share, with a total value of $249,795.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,975 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,568.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CINF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.88 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.47. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.20). Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.