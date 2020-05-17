Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 425 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.9% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. State Street Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,595,067,000 after purchasing an additional 72,165 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,254,548,000 after purchasing an additional 110,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,069,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,566,990,000 after purchasing an additional 38,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,658,702,000 after purchasing an additional 57,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $1,373.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,245.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,326.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price objective (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.34.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

