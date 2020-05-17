Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,716 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,147,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,759,055,000 after acquiring an additional 32,316,244 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 31,174,193 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $870,383,000 after acquiring an additional 21,507,161 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 21,359,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $635,235,000 after acquiring an additional 99,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 204.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,655,560 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $346,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,394,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $338,832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979,108 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $6,908,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $60,171,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER opened at $32.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.20. Uber Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $47.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.82.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.26) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UBER. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.42.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

