Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 700 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,434 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 652.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.37.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.84, for a total value of $9,242,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 12,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $2,324,562.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,223.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,348 shares of company stock valued at $11,886,443 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSI opened at $129.07 on Friday. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $120.77 and a 52 week high of $187.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.11.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 146.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

