Contrasting Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) and Harmony Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) and Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.1% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Mexus Gold US shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Harmony Gold Mining and Mexus Gold US’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmony Gold Mining N/A N/A N/A Mexus Gold US N/A N/A -321.06%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Harmony Gold Mining and Mexus Gold US’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmony Gold Mining $1.87 billion 1.11 -$183.79 million $0.14 27.50 Mexus Gold US N/A N/A -$2.27 million N/A N/A

Mexus Gold US has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Harmony Gold Mining.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Harmony Gold Mining and Mexus Gold US, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmony Gold Mining 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mexus Gold US 0 0 0 0 N/A

Harmony Gold Mining presently has a consensus target price of $4.10, indicating a potential upside of 6.49%. Given Harmony Gold Mining’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Harmony Gold Mining is more favorable than Mexus Gold US.

Volatility & Risk

Harmony Gold Mining has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mexus Gold US has a beta of -0.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Harmony Gold Mining beats Mexus Gold US on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa. The company owns interests in the Hidden Valley, an open-pit gold and silver mine; the Wafi-Golpu, a gold-copper project in Morobe province; and the Kili Teke, a gold-copper project in Papua New Guinea. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited was incorporated in 1950 and is based in Randfontein, South Africa.

Mexus Gold US Company Profile

Mexus Gold US, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal projects in the State of Sonora, Mexico and the Western United States. The company holds interests in the Santa Elena prospect comprising 7 concessions covering an area of 898.028 hectares located to the northwest of the city of Caborca, Sonora State. It also holds interest in the Ures property covering 6900 acres located to the North of Hermosillo, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Action Fashions, Ltd. and changed its name to Mexus Gold US in September 2009. Mexus Gold US was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

