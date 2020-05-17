Contrasting InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) and Transocean (OTCMKTS:RIG)

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) and Transocean (NYSE:RIG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for InPlay Oil and Transocean, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InPlay Oil 0 1 0 0 2.00 Transocean 7 10 5 0 1.91

Transocean has a consensus target price of $4.64, suggesting a potential upside of 231.77%. Given Transocean’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Transocean is more favorable than InPlay Oil.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares InPlay Oil and Transocean’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InPlay Oil $52.15 million 0.18 -$20.23 million N/A N/A Transocean $3.09 billion 0.28 -$1.26 billion ($1.45) -0.97

InPlay Oil has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Transocean.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.1% of Transocean shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Transocean shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

InPlay Oil has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transocean has a beta of 2.42, indicating that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares InPlay Oil and Transocean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InPlay Oil -185.12% -36.60% -19.70% Transocean -47.72% -7.44% -3.66%

Summary

Transocean beats InPlay Oil on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

Inplay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Caradium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta. Inplay Oil Corp. is based in Calgary, Canada.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters. The company serves integrated oil companies or their affiliates, as well as government-controlled oil companies and independent oil companies. Transocean Ltd. was founded in 1953 and is based in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

