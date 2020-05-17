Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Stock Holdings Raised by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 7,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $237,979.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 5,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total transaction of $193,743.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,923,922 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.47.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.60. Conagra Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $35.59.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 42.29%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.