Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) Director Jim L. Turner Acquires 75,000 Shares

Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) Director Jim L. Turner bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $354,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 164,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,943.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:CRK opened at $4.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.53. Comstock Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $225.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that Comstock Resources Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth $6,430,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

