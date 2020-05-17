Comparing Gores Holdings III (NASDAQ:GRSH) and Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) and Gores Holdings III (NASDAQ:GRSH) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Verra Mobility has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gores Holdings III has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Verra Mobility and Gores Holdings III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verra Mobility 7.43% 37.33% 8.71% Gores Holdings III N/A 93.20% 1.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Verra Mobility and Gores Holdings III, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verra Mobility 0 1 6 0 2.86 Gores Holdings III 0 0 0 0 N/A

Verra Mobility currently has a consensus price target of $13.93, suggesting a potential upside of 45.24%. Given Verra Mobility’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Verra Mobility is more favorable than Gores Holdings III.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.6% of Verra Mobility shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of Gores Holdings III shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Verra Mobility shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of Gores Holdings III shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Verra Mobility and Gores Holdings III’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verra Mobility $416.72 million 3.72 $33.34 million $0.65 14.75 Gores Holdings III N/A N/A $1.74 million N/A N/A

Verra Mobility has higher revenue and earnings than Gores Holdings III.

Summary

Verra Mobility beats Gores Holdings III on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes. This segment serves municipalities, counties, school districts, and law enforcement agencies. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration solutions to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners. The company is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

Gores Holdings III Company Profile

Gores Holdings III, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

