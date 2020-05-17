COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR’s (CFRUY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CFRUY has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.25.

OTCMKTS CFRUY opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.88. COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, and accessories, as well as clothing and leather goods.

