Community Healthcare Trust Inc Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share (NYSE:CHCT)

Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report released on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.99. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHCT. B. Riley cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Community Healthcare Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $34.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.63 million, a PE ratio of 72.23 and a beta of 0.62. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $52.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $17.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.52 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 3.39%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 94.35%.

In related news, Director Robert Z. Hensley acquired 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.70 per share, with a total value of $101,781.00. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,240,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,155,000 after buying an additional 342,613 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 88.9% in the first quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 253,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,703,000 after purchasing an additional 119,285 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth about $4,316,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 16.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,245,000 after purchasing an additional 102,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,271,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,245,000 after purchasing an additional 55,877 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

