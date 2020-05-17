Colonial Trust Advisors Grows Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,869 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.2% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $109.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.67. The company has a market capitalization of $194.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

