Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV reduced its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Clorox were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 1,522.2% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 581.8% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total transaction of $42,724,713.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,870,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 5,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.74, for a total value of $1,050,890.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,381.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,843 shares of company stock valued at $52,556,301 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLX. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus upgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Clorox from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.23.

NYSE:CLX opened at $209.83 on Friday. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $144.12 and a 1 year high of $214.26. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.41 and a 200-day moving average of $165.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

