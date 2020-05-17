Christopher Winters Sells 14,649 Shares of Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock

Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 14,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $736,551.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,775.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of APPN stock opened at $51.10 on Friday. Appian Corp has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $63.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -76.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Appian had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a negative return on equity of 31.84%. The firm had revenue of $78.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Appian Corp will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Nepsis Inc. boosted its position in Appian by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 117,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at $554,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Appian by 67,126.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 67,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 67,126 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Appian by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Appian during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APPN shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Appian from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.86.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

