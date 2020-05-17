Christopher John Killoy Sells 15,000 Shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) Stock

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 15,000 shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $883,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:RGR opened at $58.25 on Friday. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $60.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.28.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.05 million. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RGR shares. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 234.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 11,993 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 97,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sturm Ruger & Company Inc

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

