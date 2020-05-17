Chirantan Jitendra Desai Sells 1,562 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.13, for a total transaction of $600,011.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,144,214.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Chirantan Jitendra Desai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 8th, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,560 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.00, for a total value of $599,040.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 16,982 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.09, for a total value of $5,809,372.38.

On Thursday, February 20th, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 10,600 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.18, for a total value of $3,754,308.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,836 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.00, for a total value of $1,009,616.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total value of $552,739.32.

ServiceNow stock opened at $370.46 on Friday. ServiceNow Inc has a 12 month low of $213.99 and a 12 month high of $388.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $68.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.32, a P/E/G ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.55.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $547,821,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,605,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in ServiceNow by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,806,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,356,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,859 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,013,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,436,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $316,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $380.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on ServiceNow from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.96.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

